Tim Allen to visit Amarillo in June

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Fox show ‘Last Man Standing’s’ Tim Allen is going to visit Amarillo on June 5 for his latest show.

Tickets to the show go on sale January 24 at noon for the rated R show.

You can watch ‘Last Man Standing’ Thursday on Fox for a presale code and website to order tickets early.

Allen is best known for his stand-up act, Home Improvement and latest show on Fox – Last Man Standing.

Allen is bringing his latest stand-up act that has been selling out venues in Las Vegas, filling crowds night after night in The Venetian and The Mirage since 2011 on tour.

Don’t miss Tim Allen’s hilarious take on day to day life that is sure to make it a memorable night. Join him as he humorously asks- and pokes fun at- life’s big questions.

FOR MATURE AUDIENCES. Due to the “R” rated nature/material of Tim Allen’s upcoming June 5th performance at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex we will be enforcing an 18 and older age minimum to attend the show. Venue staff may ask to see ID’s from those appearing to be under 18.

