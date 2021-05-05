Tiger King’s Carole Baskin launches a cryptocurrency

(NewsNation Now) — Carole Baskin, one of the stars of the surprise hit Netflix documentary “Tiger King,” has launched a cryptocurrency.
“I’m purring like a bobcat rolling in catnip,” she tweeted.
The coin is called Cat. Its value fluctuated Wednesday morning around $16 per coin. Baskin says the plans to offer coin-holders special perks, like live streams with her and discounts on merchandise.
“Our new $CAT coin is not a currency for investment, but rather is a purr-ency of our fans to show their love for the cats and to reap the benefits of being our most forward thinking partners in creating a world where all wild cats live free,” Baskin wrote in a news release.
The owner of Big Cat Rescue in Florida was launched to stardom after she appeared as Joseph Maldonado-Passage’s, aka Joe Exotic’s, nemesis in the Netflix show. Maldonado-Passage is in prison after he was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her.
The show also touched on accusations that Baskin may have been involved in her first husband’s disappearance. Don Lewis vanished in 1997 before a plane trip to Costa Rica, and was declared legally dead in 2002. Baskin has denied any wrongdoing.
