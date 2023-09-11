PLAINVIEW, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Wayland Baptist University announced that Asleep at the Wheel will perform at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 at the Wayland Baptist University Campus for the Jimmy Dean Music and Arts Festival finale. The band will perform at Harral Auditorium.

General admission tickets are $40 and are available at JimmyDeanFestival.com. Officials stated that tickets will be sold at the door the night of the performance if seats remain available.

Officials said that the band’s special guests will be Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys under the direction of Jason Roberts.

Officials stated the concert concludes the Jimmy Dean Music & Arts Festival. The day-long event will include over 50 vendors participating in a free arts and crafts fair, live outdoor music, mobile food and beverage vendors, a kids’ area sponsored by McDonald’s, a hamburger dinner presented by Plainview Lions Club, and much more.

“We are encouraging everyone to go online to purchase their tickets now,” said Amber McCloud, who represents Wayland as the event co-chair.

According to officials, Asleep at the Wheel’s Ray Benson has been an ambassador for Western swing music for half a century, introducing its sound to generation after generation. Benson remains the frontman, and over 100 musicians have passed through the band he affectionately calls “The Wheel.” Benson is “the keeper of the vision” and has been part of the process as the band has produced more than 30 albums, won 10 Grammy awards, and traveled millions of miles.

“It’s really cool to have Asleep at the Wheel performing in Plainview, but having Bob Wills’ Texas Playboys joining them really is going to make the night even more special,” McCloud said, “Plus, those who arrive around 6 p.m. are going to get a bonus. Steve Burrus & Friends will also perform on the Harral Auditorium stage.”

Benson credited the band’s popularity with having the best singers and players.