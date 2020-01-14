(NBC) “This Is Us” returns tonight after the fall finale left a number of plot lines dangling.
When last we saw Kate and Toby, storm clouds were gathering.
Things got worse when Kate accidentally found a text from one of Toby’s female CrossFit pals.
“Well, now, we’re going to find out what’s really going on,” says star Chrissy Metz.
