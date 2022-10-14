The Driskill was listed as the most haunted spot in Texas. (KXAN Photo/Kelsey Thompson)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just in time for Halloween, we now know the most haunted restaurants and bars in Austin, and a familiar place features high on the list.

The Driskill Hotel tops Yelp’s newly-released list of the most haunted hotels in Texas.

Meanwhile, the Driskill Bar and 1886 Cafe & Bakery — located inside the hotel — are both in the top five most haunted bars or restaurants in the state.

Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, at Red River Street and 3rd Street, takes the top spot for most haunted bar in Austin, and ranks second statewide. Only La Carafe in Houston ranks higher.

Here’s a look at the Austin establishments that made the top 20 list statewide:

Yelp said it identified the most haunted businesses by looking at reviews that mentioned relevant keywords. They then ranked the establishments using factors like the total number of reviews with those keywords and average review ratings.

Here are the full lists:

Top 20 haunted restaurants and bars in Texas

La Carafe, Houston Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill, Austin The Driskill Bar, Austin Clay Pit, Austin 1886 Cafe & Bakery, Austin Faust Brewing Company, New Braunfels Menger Bar, San Antonio The Tavern, Austin Wunsche Bros Cafe & Saloon, Spring Dean’s Downtown, Houston The Esquire Tavern, San Antonio Blackbeard’s on the Beach, Corpus Christi Casino El Camino, Austin Guillermo’s, San Antonio Bowen House, Dallas Galvez Bar & Grill, Galveston Hubcap Grill, Galveston Sons of Hermann Hall, Dallas Dumont’s Down Low Bar, Austin Phoenix Saloon, New Braunfels

Top 15 haunted hotels in Texas