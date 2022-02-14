LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar — along with a surprise 50 Cent — threw down a Super Bowl halftime show full of moments people are still talking about.

Speaking to TMZ Monday afternoon, Dr. Dre got candid about what the NFL allowed in the multi-faceted performance – and what they didn’t.

“There were a few things that we had to change, but they were really minor things,” the 56-year-old rapper told the outlet.

After rapper Eminem took a knee during his rendition of “Lose Yourself,” in an apparent homage to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, there was speculation the NFL had not allowed the move. But Dre clarified, “Em taking a knee, that was Em doing that on his own and there was no problem with that.”

This goes along with what the NFL told FOX News, saying they were well aware Eminem was going to make the gesture during his performance.

Dr. Dre, left, and Snoop Dogg perform during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Dre also mentioned that Lamar had to remove a line regarding gangs, but said no one thought it was a big deal.

“All in all, everybody came in, we were professional, everybody was on time, everybody really felt the magnitude of what that thing was and what we were going to be able to accomplish,” Dre told TMZ. “It was a fantastic experience.”

Following the big game, Dre said everyone was excited and “vibing.” Blige, along with other celebrities, reportedly came back to his place and they played music and danced around in his studio late into the evening.