AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in the U.S yearly and this list is the 41st edition that includes a Texan at the top. The list contains 400 billionaires with 50% of the list earning money from financial investments, manufacturing, technology, and or fashion and retail. Every billionaire’s net worth combined on the list adds up to $4 trillion with billionaires on the list ranging in age from 19 to 99. According to Forbes out of 400 people on the list 275 of them, are self-made billionaires.

Most of the list decide to go to the homes of fashion, retail, and entertainment considering California ranking the highest in residents with 80 billionaires on the list followed by New York with 65 people making the list. However, Seattle Washington where the sun rarely shines due to constant rainfall doesn’t have a fashion or entertainment industry, however, it houses 8 people out of the Forbes top ten.

Texas is home to a billionaire who has a net worth of $251 billion topping the founders of the biggest companies including; Google, Walmart, Nike, and Amazon.

Texas has 43 billionaires on the list but who is the wealthiest and where does he rank amongst the other state’s richest people?

Here’s a list of the Wealthiest people in each state according to the 41st edition of the Forbes 400 list:

StateNameOverall RankNet WorthSource
ArizonaMark Shoen214$4.8 billionU-Haul
ArkansasJim Walton10$57.9 billionWalmart
CaliforniaLarry Page6$93 billionGoogle
ColoradoPhilip Anschutz56$11 billionInvestments
ConnecticutRay Dalio32$19.1 billionBridgewater Associates
FloridaThomas Peterffy31$20.3 billionInteractive Brokers
GeorgiaJim Kennedy77$8.4 billionCox Enterprises
HawaiiLarry Ellison4$101 billionOracle
IdahoFrank VanderSloot351$3.1 billionMelaleuca
IllinoisKen Griffin21$30.8 billionCitadel
IndianaCarl Cook66$9.7 billionCook Group
IowaHarry Stine93$7.7 billionStine Seed
KansasCharles Koch13$56 billionKoch Industries
KentuckyTamara Gustavson83$8.1 billionPublic Storage
LouisianaGayle Benson224$4.7 billionNew Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans
MarylandStephen Bisciotti143$6.4 billionAerotek, Allegis Group, Baltimore Ravens
MassachusettsAbigail Johnson29$20.5 billionFidelity Investments
MichiganDaniel Gilbert40$17.3 billionQuicken Loans
MissouriJohn Morris92$7.8 billionBass Pro Shops
MontanaDennis Washington150$6.3 billionWashington Companies
NebraskaWarren Buffett5$97 billionBerkshire Hathaway
NevadaMiriam Adelson & family26$26.4 billionLas Vegas Sands
New HampshireRick Cohen & family99$7.6 billionC&S Wholesale Grocers
New JerseyRocco Commisso93$7.7 billionMediacom
New YorkMichael Bloomberg9$76.8 billionBloomberg LP
North CarolinaTim Sweeney99$7.6 billionEpic Games
OhioLes Wexner & family155$6 billionL Brands ( Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Boy Works)
OklahomaHarold Hamm & family28$21.1 billionContinental Resources
OregonPhil Knight & family17$41.5 billionNike
PennsylvaniaJeff Yass23$30 billionSusquehanna International Group
Rhode IslandJonathan Nelson351$3.1 billionProvidence Equity Partners
South CarolinaRobert Faith190$5.2 billionGreystar
TennesseeThomas Frist, Jr. & family42$17 billionHospital Corp. of America
TexasElon Musk1$251 billionTesla, Space X
UtahGail Miller271$4 billionLarry H. Miller Group
VirginiaJacqueline Mars19$37 billionMars
WashingtonJeff Bezos2$151 billionAmazon
WisconsinJohn Menard, Jr.42$17 billionMenards home improvement store
WyomingJohn Mars19$37 billionMars

Elon Musk is widely known for launching rockets into space as CEO and founder of SpaceX, and CEO and product architect of one of the highly sought electric cars Tesla. Musk also has his hands in angel investments, he is the founder of The Boring Company; and the co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Forbes reports that Musk is an Austin resident where he is also getting a $1.1 billion Tesla factory built that will now be Tesla headquarters. However, Musk has said that his primary residence is in a $50,000 modular mini-house in Boca Chica, near SpaceX’s launch facility in South Texas.

Musk a recent resident of California made the move to Texas along with his personal foundation in 2020. As the wealthiest man in America, Texas seems like a great landing spot with no personal income tax. While California imposes the highest personal income levies in the nation on its richest residents. Although Musk is the richest resident in Texas the wealthiest man born in Texas is Michael Dell from Houston, Texas who is the founder and CEO of Dell Corporation.

For more information on the richest people in each state visit, here, or for a full list of the 400 billionaires on Forbes visit, here.