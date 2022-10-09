AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in the U.S yearly and this list is the 41st edition that includes a Texan at the top. The list contains 400 billionaires with 50% of the list earning money from financial investments, manufacturing, technology, and or fashion and retail. Every billionaire’s net worth combined on the list adds up to $4 trillion with billionaires on the list ranging in age from 19 to 99. According to Forbes out of 400 people on the list 275 of them, are self-made billionaires.
Most of the list decide to go to the homes of fashion, retail, and entertainment considering California ranking the highest in residents with 80 billionaires on the list followed by New York with 65 people making the list. However, Seattle Washington where the sun rarely shines due to constant rainfall doesn’t have a fashion or entertainment industry, however, it houses 8 people out of the Forbes top ten.
Texas is home to a billionaire who has a net worth of $251 billion topping the founders of the biggest companies including; Google, Walmart, Nike, and Amazon.
Texas has 43 billionaires on the list but who is the wealthiest and where does he rank amongst the other state’s richest people?
Here’s a list of the Wealthiest people in each state according to the 41st edition of the Forbes 400 list:
|State
|Name
|Overall Rank
|Net Worth
|Source
|Arizona
|Mark Shoen
|214
|$4.8 billion
|U-Haul
|Arkansas
|Jim Walton
|10
|$57.9 billion
|Walmart
|California
|Larry Page
|6
|$93 billion
|Colorado
|Philip Anschutz
|56
|$11 billion
|Investments
|Connecticut
|Ray Dalio
|32
|$19.1 billion
|Bridgewater Associates
|Florida
|Thomas Peterffy
|31
|$20.3 billion
|Interactive Brokers
|Georgia
|Jim Kennedy
|77
|$8.4 billion
|Cox Enterprises
|Hawaii
|Larry Ellison
|4
|$101 billion
|Oracle
|Idaho
|Frank VanderSloot
|351
|$3.1 billion
|Melaleuca
|Illinois
|Ken Griffin
|21
|$30.8 billion
|Citadel
|Indiana
|Carl Cook
|66
|$9.7 billion
|Cook Group
|Iowa
|Harry Stine
|93
|$7.7 billion
|Stine Seed
|Kansas
|Charles Koch
|13
|$56 billion
|Koch Industries
|Kentucky
|Tamara Gustavson
|83
|$8.1 billion
|Public Storage
|Louisiana
|Gayle Benson
|224
|$4.7 billion
|New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans
|Maryland
|Stephen Bisciotti
|143
|$6.4 billion
|Aerotek, Allegis Group, Baltimore Ravens
|Massachusetts
|Abigail Johnson
|29
|$20.5 billion
|Fidelity Investments
|Michigan
|Daniel Gilbert
|40
|$17.3 billion
|Quicken Loans
|Missouri
|John Morris
|92
|$7.8 billion
|Bass Pro Shops
|Montana
|Dennis Washington
|150
|$6.3 billion
|Washington Companies
|Nebraska
|Warren Buffett
|5
|$97 billion
|Berkshire Hathaway
|Nevada
|Miriam Adelson & family
|26
|$26.4 billion
|Las Vegas Sands
|New Hampshire
|Rick Cohen & family
|99
|$7.6 billion
|C&S Wholesale Grocers
|New Jersey
|Rocco Commisso
|93
|$7.7 billion
|Mediacom
|New York
|Michael Bloomberg
|9
|$76.8 billion
|Bloomberg LP
|North Carolina
|Tim Sweeney
|99
|$7.6 billion
|Epic Games
|Ohio
|Les Wexner & family
|155
|$6 billion
|L Brands ( Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Boy Works)
|Oklahoma
|Harold Hamm & family
|28
|$21.1 billion
|Continental Resources
|Oregon
|Phil Knight & family
|17
|$41.5 billion
|Nike
|Pennsylvania
|Jeff Yass
|23
|$30 billion
|Susquehanna International Group
|Rhode Island
|Jonathan Nelson
|351
|$3.1 billion
|Providence Equity Partners
|South Carolina
|Robert Faith
|190
|$5.2 billion
|Greystar
|Tennessee
|Thomas Frist, Jr. & family
|42
|$17 billion
|Hospital Corp. of America
|Texas
|Elon Musk
|1
|$251 billion
|Tesla, Space X
|Utah
|Gail Miller
|271
|$4 billion
|Larry H. Miller Group
|Virginia
|Jacqueline Mars
|19
|$37 billion
|Mars
|Washington
|Jeff Bezos
|2
|$151 billion
|Amazon
|Wisconsin
|John Menard, Jr.
|42
|$17 billion
|Menards home improvement store
|Wyoming
|John Mars
|19
|$37 billion
|Mars
Elon Musk is widely known for launching rockets into space as CEO and founder of SpaceX, and CEO and product architect of one of the highly sought electric cars Tesla. Musk also has his hands in angel investments, he is the founder of The Boring Company; and the co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Forbes reports that Musk is an Austin resident where he is also getting a $1.1 billion Tesla factory built that will now be Tesla headquarters. However, Musk has said that his primary residence is in a $50,000 modular mini-house in Boca Chica, near SpaceX’s launch facility in South Texas.
Musk a recent resident of California made the move to Texas along with his personal foundation in 2020. As the wealthiest man in America, Texas seems like a great landing spot with no personal income tax. While California imposes the highest personal income levies in the nation on its richest residents. Although Musk is the richest resident in Texas the wealthiest man born in Texas is Michael Dell from Houston, Texas who is the founder and CEO of Dell Corporation.
