AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Forbes compiled a list of the wealthiest people in the U.S yearly and this list is the 41st edition that includes a Texan at the top. The list contains 400 billionaires with 50% of the list earning money from financial investments, manufacturing, technology, and or fashion and retail. Every billionaire’s net worth combined on the list adds up to $4 trillion with billionaires on the list ranging in age from 19 to 99. According to Forbes out of 400 people on the list 275 of them, are self-made billionaires.

Most of the list decide to go to the homes of fashion, retail, and entertainment considering California ranking the highest in residents with 80 billionaires on the list followed by New York with 65 people making the list. However, Seattle Washington where the sun rarely shines due to constant rainfall doesn’t have a fashion or entertainment industry, however, it houses 8 people out of the Forbes top ten.

Texas is home to a billionaire who has a net worth of $251 billion topping the founders of the biggest companies including; Google, Walmart, Nike, and Amazon.

Texas has 43 billionaires on the list but who is the wealthiest and where does he rank amongst the other state’s richest people?

Here’s a list of the Wealthiest people in each state according to the 41st edition of the Forbes 400 list:

State Name Overall Rank Net Worth Source Arizona Mark Shoen 214 $4.8 billion U-Haul Arkansas Jim Walton 10 $57.9 billion Walmart California Larry Page 6 $93 billion Google Colorado Philip Anschutz 56 $11 billion Investments Connecticut Ray Dalio 32 $19.1 billion Bridgewater Associates Florida Thomas Peterffy 31 $20.3 billion Interactive Brokers Georgia Jim Kennedy 77 $8.4 billion Cox Enterprises Hawaii Larry Ellison 4 $101 billion Oracle Idaho Frank VanderSloot 351 $3.1 billion Melaleuca Illinois Ken Griffin 21 $30.8 billion Citadel Indiana Carl Cook 66 $9.7 billion Cook Group Iowa Harry Stine 93 $7.7 billion Stine Seed Kansas Charles Koch 13 $56 billion Koch Industries Kentucky Tamara Gustavson 83 $8.1 billion Public Storage Louisiana Gayle Benson 224 $4.7 billion New Orleans Saints, New Orleans Pelicans Maryland Stephen Bisciotti 143 $6.4 billion Aerotek, Allegis Group, Baltimore Ravens Massachusetts Abigail Johnson 29 $20.5 billion Fidelity Investments Michigan Daniel Gilbert 40 $17.3 billion Quicken Loans Missouri John Morris 92 $7.8 billion Bass Pro Shops Montana Dennis Washington 150 $6.3 billion Washington Companies Nebraska Warren Buffett 5 $97 billion Berkshire Hathaway Nevada Miriam Adelson & family 26 $26.4 billion Las Vegas Sands New Hampshire Rick Cohen & family 99 $7.6 billion C&S Wholesale Grocers New Jersey Rocco Commisso 93 $7.7 billion Mediacom New York Michael Bloomberg 9 $76.8 billion Bloomberg LP North Carolina Tim Sweeney 99 $7.6 billion Epic Games Ohio Les Wexner & family 155 $6 billion L Brands ( Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Boy Works) Oklahoma Harold Hamm & family 28 $21.1 billion Continental Resources Oregon Phil Knight & family 17 $41.5 billion Nike Pennsylvania Jeff Yass 23 $30 billion Susquehanna International Group Rhode Island Jonathan Nelson 351 $3.1 billion Providence Equity Partners South Carolina Robert Faith 190 $5.2 billion Greystar Tennessee Thomas Frist, Jr. & family 42 $17 billion Hospital Corp. of America Texas Elon Musk 1 $251 billion Tesla, Space X Utah Gail Miller 271 $4 billion Larry H. Miller Group Virginia Jacqueline Mars 19 $37 billion Mars Washington Jeff Bezos 2 $151 billion Amazon Wisconsin John Menard, Jr. 42 $17 billion Menards home improvement store Wyoming John Mars 19 $37 billion Mars

Elon Musk is widely known for launching rockets into space as CEO and founder of SpaceX, and CEO and product architect of one of the highly sought electric cars Tesla. Musk also has his hands in angel investments, he is the founder of The Boring Company; and the co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI. Forbes reports that Musk is an Austin resident where he is also getting a $1.1 billion Tesla factory built that will now be Tesla headquarters. However, Musk has said that his primary residence is in a $50,000 modular mini-house in Boca Chica, near SpaceX’s launch facility in South Texas.

Musk a recent resident of California made the move to Texas along with his personal foundation in 2020. As the wealthiest man in America, Texas seems like a great landing spot with no personal income tax. While California imposes the highest personal income levies in the nation on its richest residents. Although Musk is the richest resident in Texas the wealthiest man born in Texas is Michael Dell from Houston, Texas who is the founder and CEO of Dell Corporation.

For more information on the richest people in each state visit, here, or for a full list of the 400 billionaires on Forbes visit, here.