“The Voice” – Todd Tilghman Takes The Crown!

(NBC) Todd Tilghman, the singing pastor from Meridian, Mississippi took home the top prize on the season 18 finale of “The Voice.”

Tilghman’s win capped the show’s most unusual season ever.

The father of eight was the season’s first blind audition in California, but because of COVID-19, he and the other contestants sang from their homes over the show’s final three weeks.

“It was hard to focus on being nervous, which is good for me, I guess,” Tilghman says. “But immediately, when my name was called, the whole room erupted and I don’t remember a lot. I blacked out for a second.

Tilghman’s Team Blake teammate Toneisha Harris and Team Nick’s Thunderstorm Artis finished as runners up.

Coach Blake Shelton says it may have been Tilghman’s everyman persona that put him over the top.

“Someone we feel like, lives down the street from us, or at least we hope, and he’s somebody everybody hopes they can meet one day,” Shelton says.

