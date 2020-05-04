“The Voice” Goes Remote

The coaches and contestants will all be appearing from their homes due to COVID-19 social distancing.

(NBC) Carson Daly will on “The Voice” stage tonight, but he won’t have any company.

They’ll all gather remotely for the show’s playoff round.

“Everything’s done a little bit differently, but it’s going to be, I think cool. Because it is what it is,” Kelly Clarkson says.

Producers had to ship a lot of gear not only to the coaches, but to all of the contestants as well.

The at-home performances will be a big change.

“I would love to have that crowd to feed that energy, but it’s not so bad. I think it’ll work out fine,” says contestant Todd Tilghman.

Tilghman will still have his own crowd: His eight kids.

“We have a built in audience,” he laughs.

Viewer votes help to decide which of 17 artists will be among the nine to advance.

“The Voice” airs tonight at 7 p.m.

