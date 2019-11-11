“The Voice” Goes Live!

Live elimination rounds begin tonight on "The Voice" as 20 singers compete for just 13 spots.

For many contestants, simply making through blind auditions was a feat.

“I can’t even tell you a single thing that happened in blinds, because I almost blacked out,” Kat Hammock says.

The live shows can take what’s already been an overwhelming experience to another level.

“It’s such a different, different game now. because we’re singing for America,” says Ricky Braddy.

Viewer votes will save three singers from each team, and an instant save will keep one more singer as a wild card.

