“The Tonight Show” Tackles Sunday Nights

Jimmy Fallon will follow "Sunday Night Football" with special installments of "The Tonight Show" starting this week.

(NBC) “Sunday Night Football” returns this weekend with the Pittsburgh Steelers taking on the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.

Joining the party on several Sunday nights this fall is Jimmy Fallon, with special post-football editions of “The Tonight Show.”

“Either you can continue your celebration with your team, or, if your team lost, I’ll make you feel better,” Fallon says of his Sunday shows.

This week Jimmy’s got Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx and Kelly Clarkson lined up for his special Sunday “Tonight Show” episode, with musical guest Kane Brown.

More: http://bit.ly/2lBdIOs