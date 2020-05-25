“The Titan Games” Returns

Last season every day athletes took on Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's physical challenges in a quest for the top prize. This time, they'll be taking on the pros as well.

(NBC) Baseball, basketball and hockey remain sidelined because of the coronavirus, but athletic competition is back tonight with the return of “The Titan Games.”

Season one of Dwayne Johnson’s intensely physical competition put every day athletes through the wringer.

“I get great joy in seeing these athletes crush these competitions and also, evilly enough I get great joy in seeing them get crushed as well,” he laughs.

The season ultimately saw one man and one woman overcome their opponents and Mount Olympus to win $100,000.

This year they’re raising the bar with the introduction of “celebrity” Titans.

“We have some of the best athletes in the world coming on to compete against our other competitors,” Johnson explains.

Former NFL star Victor Cruz and two-time Olympic boxing champ Claressa Shields are among those competing.

Shields and the other pros have the chance to win money for charity. If a contestant comes out on top, they get the money.

