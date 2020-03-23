The stars read stories to children during coronavirus outbreak

(FOX NEWS) — Hollywood stars are hoping to help kids and parents pass time sequestered together to cheer up kids and parents stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Big stars like Betty White, Jimmy Fallon, and Jennifer Garner are reading children’s books online.

98-year-old White read “Harry the Dirty Dog” on a website called storylineonline.net, created by the Screen Actors Guild Foundation.

Each book on the site has a recommended grade level, along with further activity guides.

Jimmy Fallon, Jennifer Gardner, and Demi Lovato are among the readers for save with stories.

The platform is in partnership with Save the Children and No Kid Hungry, and can be found on Facebook and Instagram at #savewithstories.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: