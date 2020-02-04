The Oscars giving out plenty of “cha-ching” in its “swag bag”

Nominees in key categories at the Academy Awards this year getting a nice cash value of goods in their "swag bags" about $148,000 worth of it.

(FOX NEWS) — Preparations are underway for the Academy Awards and maybe Oscar’s not holding onto a sword anymore instead, his “swag bag” may be more valuable these days.

Those memorable gift bags that go to those nominated for acting and directing honors maybe should have their own armed guards.

This year’s swag bags will have contents reportedly worth about $148,000.

Here’s what’s in them: Six luxury getaway experiences and spa trips, $25,000 worth of cosmetic procedures, bullet-proof doors, a 24-karat gold-finished vape pen, a cannabis-infused chocolate tasting for 8, booze, matchmaking services, and more.

The gifts are transported in “multiple suitcases” and transported the week before the Oscars.

The Oscars are on ABC on February 24th.

