“The Office” board game

Discover the secrets of Dunder Mifflin in "The Office" edition of Clue the board game.

(FOX NEWS) — One popular sitcom is now a board game.

Clue releasing this limited edition game inspired by the hit show “The Office.”

Fans of the series can play as some of their favorite characters including Jim, Pam, Dwight, Angela, Stanley, and Andy.

Players are challenged to move around the office and solve the mystery of who killed Toby Flenderson.

Possible murder weapons are based off of well known items from the series featuring everything from a George Foreman Grill, to a “world’s best boss” mug, and more.

It’s available now at Hot Topic for just under 50 bucks.