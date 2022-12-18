(Stacker) – If you drink beer—any beer—you’ve likely heard of the craft beer revolution. The burgeoning brewery business is indeed a revolution by many counts. According to the Brewers Association, the number of breweries in the United States grew 390% from 2010 to 2020—all while beer consumption, on average, was declining.

Like all revolutions, this, too, began as a desire for change—as an overthrow of the old and the monopolistic. In 2010, Anheuser-Busch InBev and Molson Coors (formerly MillerCoors), two of the largest beer companies in the world, comprised roughly 77% of total beer sales in the U.S. In 2020, that share was 60%, with smaller brewers claiming a larger share toward the end of the decade.

With a taste of the innovations and variety coming out of craft breweries, consumers are demanding a higher quality product, and are willing to pay more for it. Over the last decade, beer prices have increased by 33%.

If you’ve ever been curious about which beers are most popular in your home state, we have the answer. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated beer in Texas using ratings from BeerAdvocate. A maximum of 5 beers per brewery were included.

BeerAdvocate

#30. (512) Whiskey Barrel Aged Double Pecan Porter

– Rating: 4.14 (460 ratings)

– Type: Imperial Porter

– ABV: 9.50%

– Brewery: (512) Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#29. Sasquatch – Birthday

– Rating: 4.23 (27 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: 903 Brewers

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#28. (512) Pecan Porter

– Rating: 4.14 (824 ratings)

– Type: American Porter

– ABV: 6.20%

– Brewery: (512) Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#27. Mosaic IPA

– Rating: 4.17 (802 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 8.60%

– Brewery: Community Beer Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#26. Sin Mint Temptress

– Rating: 4.2 (151 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.10%

– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#25. A Nu Start DDH Triple IPA

– Rating: 4.3 (28 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Turning Point Beer

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#24. Heavy Hands

– Rating: 4.24 (98 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#23. Faded

– Rating: 4.3 (39 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#22. Old Treehugger Barleywine

– Rating: 4.26 (105 ratings)

– Type: American Barleywine

– ABV: 11.50%

– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#21. Primus Weizenbock

– Rating: 4.24 (306 ratings)

– Type: Weizenbock

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#20. Kokytus

– Rating: 4.31 (46 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 13.80%

– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#19. DDH Dinglebop

– Rating: 4.41 (21 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.20%

– Brewery: Turning Point Beer

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#18. Pumpkinator (Bourbon Barrel Aged)

– Rating: 4.29 (73 ratings)

– Type: Pumpkin Beer

– ABV: 12.50%

– Brewery: Saint Arnold Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#17. Electric Jellyfish

– Rating: 4.26 (220 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Pinthouse Pizza Craft Brewpub

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#16. Houston Haze

– Rating: 4.28 (177 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 6.50%

– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#15. Acheron

– Rating: 4.32 (70 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 12.00%

– Brewery: Martin House Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#14. Pumpkinator

– Rating: 4.28 (1,017 ratings)

– Type: Pumpkin Beer

– ABV: 10.00%

– Brewery: Saint Arnold Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#13. French Quarter Temptress

– Rating: 4.3 (233 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 9.10%

– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#12. Diamonds In My Mouth

– Rating: 4.36 (65 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 8.00%

– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#11. Barrel-Aged Legion

– Rating: 4.32 (434 ratings)

– Type: Russian Imperial Stout

– ABV: 11.60%

– Brewery: Community Beer Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#10. Houston Hazier

– Rating: 4.42 (43 ratings)

– Type: New England IPA

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Spindletap Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#9. HefeWeizen

– Rating: 4.34 (1,826 ratings)

– Type: Hefeweizen

– ABV: 5.30%

– Brewery: Live Oak Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#8. Milk The Venom

– Rating: 4.42 (64 ratings)

– Type: American Imperial Stout

– ABV: 9.00%

– Brewery: Brash Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#7. Bourbon Barrel Temptress

– Rating: 4.37 (302 ratings)

– Type: Sweet / Milk Stout

– ABV: 11.30%

– Brewery: Lakewood Brewing Company

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#6. Yellow Rose

– Rating: 4.41 (1,991 ratings)

– Type: American IPA

– ABV: 6.80%

– Brewery: The Lone Pint Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#5. Bière De Syrah

– Rating: 4.45 (165 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 7.30%

– Brewery: Jester King Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#4. Bière De Blanc Du Bois

– Rating: 4.45 (300 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 6.70%

– Brewery: Jester King Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#3. Aurelian Lure

– Rating: 4.49 (773 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 5.40%

– Brewery: Jester King Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#2. Montmorency Vs Balaton

– Rating: 4.51 (938 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 6.10%

– Brewery: Jester King Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate

BeerAdvocate

#1. Atrial Rubicite

– Rating: 4.59 (2,004 ratings)

– Type: Wild Ale

– ABV: 5.80%

– Brewery: Jester King Brewery

– Read more on BeerAdvocate