AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A local filmmaker had his movie premiere today at Cinemark Hollywood 16.

Emil Minasyan’s film, “The Heist” is about a couple of small-time crooks trying to rob a jewelry store and things don’t go as planned.

RELATED: Amarillo man wins ‘Best Director for Short-Film’ at Los Angeles film festival

It’s been nominated for several awards, even winning ‘Best Director’ at this year’s Los Angeles Nollywood Film and Music Festival.