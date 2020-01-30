“The Good Place” Comes To An End

Acclaimed afterlife comedy "The Good Place" wraps up its run tonight.

(NBC) A journey through the afterlife that started four seasons ago comes to an end tonight.

“The Good Place” creator Michael Schur made the call to end the show because the mission of the characters was complete.

It’s also the end of co-star Jameela Jamil’s first professional acting job.

“How do I follow this? How do you find another show this good with this many wonderful people involved, that creates a wonderful environment that means this much to people?” she asks.

The critically-acclaimed show cursed without curse words and often embraced very juvenile humor, but also tackled big questions…specifically, ‘what does it mean to be a good person?’.

Series star Kristen Bell says the end will be satisfying for fans.

“It’s an ending that I can say is truly worth it,” she says.

More: http://bit.ly/315SZmu

