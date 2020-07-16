“The Golden Girls” house is up for sale

You can now own the place where Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia called home as the property is up for sale for the first time

The Los Angeles home is currently asking for a little under $3-million. A hefty price tag for a just-under 3,000 square-foot structure.

Located in an upscale neighborhood, the house has 4 bedrooms and 3 and-a-half bathrooms.

Fans of the show will recognize the home as the one owned by Blanche who, after the death of her husband, invited a few friends to come live with her and keep her company.

