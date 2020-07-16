“The Golden Girls” house is up for sale

(FOX NEWS) — The house from “Golden Girls” is up for sale!
The Los Angeles home is currently asking for a little under $3-million. A hefty price tag for a just-under 3,000 square-foot structure.
Located in an upscale neighborhood, the house has 4 bedrooms and 3 and-a-half bathrooms.
Fans of the show will recognize the home as the one owned by Blanche who, after the death of her husband, invited a few friends to come live with her and keep her company.
