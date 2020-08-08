The “Friends” reunion show will start production this month

"Friends" the HBO reunion finally gets underway for taping later this month after spring production delays caused by the coronavirus

(FOX NEWS) — The TV sitcom which made being each other’s friend like family will soon have their friend-ly family reunion show going into production.

“Friends,” the HBO reunion, is set to begin production within the next two weeks.

The smash NBC sitcom which brought stardom to David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt Leblanc finally gets underway after spring delays because of the coronavirus.

The reunion show likely won’t be taped with a studio audience.

The actors also sticking to doing a reunion show in-person, and not remote.

The 10-season show about friends, who help each other through success and struggles, became a landmark sitcom, nominated for 62 Emmys, and became one of TV’s most popular shows ever.

