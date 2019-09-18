The ‘Devil Wears Prada’ musical with Elton John

A musical adaptation of the 2006 movie starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, will debut next summer with music from the legendary Elton John.

(FOX NEWS) – First, it was a book.

Then, it was a movie.

Now, “The Devil Wears Prada” is becoming a musical.

A musical adaptation of the beloved 2006 film starring Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Anne Hathaway is coming to the stage.

The upcoming show features music from the legendary Sir Elton John with lyrics from singer-songwriter Shaina Taub.

The musical will run in Chicago from July 14th through August 16th 2020 and is expected to move to Broadway in New York City shortly after.

As in the book and movie, the show follows a young writer in New York who lands a job at an iconic fashion magazine only to discover her high profile boss is extremely demanding.