Tinder plans to launch interactive web series

The dating app plans to release "swipe night", an apocalyptic streaming series.

(FOX NEWS) – Tinder, the social media app site used mostly for finding dating partners, is getting into original content in a mix of romance, intrigue and apocalypse.

Tinder’s igniting original content with a “secret” streaming series in which app users will choose their own love story.

The unusual catch?

An apocalyptic theme, “who would you spend your last night with before the end of the world?”

The six-part series will be interactive.

Users can swipe right or left to make the plot move forward.

The app will then use an algorithm to match users with romantic interests based on those choices they made in the series.

Your “apocalypse-significant-other could then set up possible dates.

The release date is early October.

Tinder spent about five million dollars on the series.