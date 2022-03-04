(NBC) — NBC enters the dating game on Sunday, with its new show, “The Courtship,” which is a bit of a cross between “The Bachelorette” and “Bridgerton.”

The new reality romance show is happening in a throwback setting akin to early 1800s England.

Nicole Remy, a 26-year-old software engineer from Seattle is letting America watch as she sorts through 16 suitors.

“It’s fun,” said Remy. “It’s romantic. It’s whimsical. And it just feels like a fantasy. And so for me, it was like, Yeah, I’ll give that a try and see, because modern dating hasn’t worked for me.”

The cast all looks like they’ve stepped off the set of Netflix’s “Bridgerton” and the show was filmed at Castle Howard in York, England.

“Of course, I’m a fan,” said Remy. “So I basically got to live it out. Which was so cool.”

And Remy’s parents came along to offer their opinions, especially dad.

“He’s like, ‘This is my baby girl,’” said Remy. “And also, he was that age once, so he knows what all of them are thinking, right? You know, that kind of thing, so — he was, he was tough on the guys, but in a good way.”

Some of Remy’s choices weren’t tough, but others put her heart through the wringer.

“Throughout the whole thing I really did listen to my heart,” said Remy. “And I have no regrets from any decision that I made.”

Viewers get to see if a storybook setting — paves the way for a storybook ending.

“The Courtship” premieres Sunday at 8 p.m. on NBC, followed by NBC News’ exclusive interview with former attorney general William Barr at 9 p.m. and then at 10 p.m. it’s the Season 2 premiere of the medical drama, “Transplant.”