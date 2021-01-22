The connection between People and Pets. Joe Dickinson on Jessop’s Journal

(DOUG JESSOP – JESSOP’S JOURNAL – ABC4 NEWS – SALT LAKE CITY, UT) People and their pets. It’s a connection that has been going on for a very long time. Do you remember your first pet? In the recesses of my memory, the first dog in my life was named “Butch.” For most of my childhood by buddy was a mutt named “Skipper.”

In this episode of Jessop’s Journal I sat down with a professional dog trainer by the name of Joe Dickinson.

Joe was sporting a very nice looking cowgirl hat and she brought along a friend.

DOUG – Who do we have here? JOE – This is Amelia, Amelia Earhart, she’s a border collie. Stock dogs are out working on the ranches. They assist cowboys. The cowboys will be out there with two or three dogs holding fences and purposeful in what they are doing.

We spent a fair amount of time talking about the difference between “working dogs” and “pet dogs.” It was clear that Joe loves what she does and celebrates the people/pet connection.

Joe Dickinson has had dogs since she was twelve years old. Her father made a deal with her about the care of that dog that ended up shaping her life for what she now does as a profession. She is now the owner of Dog Training 360.

Her passion is to “train people how to train their dogs.” I got that subtle or not so subtle message and asked for the top three tips she could give people regarding that training.

Joe smiled and told me; “It’s three really complex things that can be really simple. Number one is stop talking to your dog. DOUG – You are supposed to give this dog commands, are you saying don’t do that? JOE – Don’t do that. DOUG – Why? JOE – Because our body language speaks much better to the dog than our words do. DOUG – okay makes sense. Number two? JOE – Number two feeds into the other one. Consistency. Staying consistent. Our bodies can stay consistent. Because our bodies say yes and then we feel bad and we don’t follow through. They all feed into each other. DOUG – a little softy. JOE – I would dare bet, Doug. If your wife was not happy with you. You disrupted something. She doesn’t even have to say anything. DOUG – Yeah. JOE – You’ve thrown off her rhythm DOUG – What would tip number three be? JOE – Tip number three would be to have expectations on your dog. DOUG – What do you mean? JOE- We forget how amazing they are and how capable they are of specific things. You can be in a meeting and working from home and your dog is capable of laying on it’s bed for four hours. But we forget that they can do that. DOUG – Do you train children by chance. JOE – People ask me that all the time.”

What is Joe’s goal?

“I would love it if every person learned the connection that I have with my dogs. It’s pretty emotional for me. These animals can take you through a lot in life. If I can share that with everyone, I meet … get a dog.”

I strongly feel that “stories have power”. Chances are that if you are going through something, that someone else probably has as well. The shared experiences we humans have can help each other. That my friend makes the point that stories “help us understand each other.”

You don’t have to agree with everyone, but in my opinion, if people would take more time getting to knowing more about others and where they are coming from, we just might find out that we have more similarities than differences.

