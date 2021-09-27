The Church at Quail Creek to welcome Grammy winner Bill Gaither & The Gaither Vocal Band

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Church at Quail Creek is set to welcome songwriter and author, Bill Gaither and his multi-Grammy Award winning Gaither Vocal Band on Sunday Oct. 24 at 7:00 p.m., according to a press release by Writer’s Ink Publishing.

The 2021 Celebration Tour, following a 14-month touring hiatus due to the pandemic, will feature the band singing gospel classics, and 85-year-old Gaither is ready to bring his music back to the stage.

“For several years now I have said that the longer I live, the more I learn to appreciate the here and now – this moment – this place in life – this group of people with whom I am privileged to collaborate,” states Gaither Vocal Band founder, Bill Gaither.

Gaither added, “I guess I never realized how true that statement was until I wasn’t able to do what I love doing, which is bringing the music to the people. There is nothing like seeing the expressions on the faces of the people when they are moved by the lyrics of a song. At this stage in my life, I couldn’t be more grateful to have this privilege again.”

The tour, presented by Premier Productions is expected to include stops in at least 40 cities throughout the summer and fall, according to the release.

“No one has missed touring more than Bill Gaither,” states Premier Productions co-owner Gary Gentry. “I think that Bill Gaither loves being on stage singing and sharing the Good News of the Gospel. We’re excited that Bill will bring the Gaither Vocal Band to the Columbus area for this exciting evening of worship.”

The Gaither Vocal Band just celebrated the release of their latest album titled, “That’s Gospel, Brother,” which is produced by country and gospel music producer, Gordon More. The release said that the new album features renditions of classic favorites, and signature versions of new songs.

In addition, the album features the talents of group member Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles, Reggie Smith, and Gaither.

The release explained that Bill and Gloria Gaither have written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout their careers, including “He Touched Me,” “Because He Lives,” and “There’s Just Something About That Name.” Since 1992, almost every volume has gone gold or platinum, with around 100 million volumes sold.

Other artist at the event include female vocalist, Ladye Love Smith, and male vocalist Gene McDonald, along with guitarist and comedian Kevin Williams.

For more information on the event or to purchase tickets call 1-855-4841991 or visit www.gaither.com or www.premierproductions.com. Tickets can also be purchased from the office of The Church at Quail Creek.