AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Many viewers across the Amarillo and High Plains area on Thursday were tuned in for the series finale of “The Blacklist” on NBC, during which the future of the FBI’s Reddington Task Force was decided after a 10-year run.

However, during the finale’s final few minutes of the decade-long show, a tornado warning and rotation over the Texline area threatened the safety of community members and required the KAMR Local 4 News weather team to interrupt the program.

While providing the most accurate and real-time severe weather updates to people living in the High Plains remains a priority of KAMR Local 4 News, those who missed out on the last few minutes of “The Blacklist” will still be able to watch both hours of the finale in full online.

The full two-hour series finale of “The Blacklist” can be viewed on NBC.com through this page.