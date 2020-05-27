The Amarillo Little Theatre set for virtual performance of ‘Anne of Green Gables’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — In this era of the new normal due to the ongoing pandemic comes a new saying from Amarillo Little Theatre director Jason Crespin.

“Here at the ALT Academy, the show must go on… line,” Crespin said.”

The Amarillo Little has wrapped up its final Academy production of the school year, but with a much a different look.

After being shut down due to the coronavirus for two months, Crespin followed the lead of what other theaters around the country did, and turned their latest play of the classic “Anne of Green Gables” into a movie for all to see.

“We wanted to go ahead and film the show,” Crespin said. “So the theatre went into the movie business.”

If COVID-19 has taught the people anything it’s taught them how to use creativity to make things happen when it seems like nothing is going on.

That goes for the Amarillo Little Theatre.

Crespin took safety measures for the actors, and also gave the kids a new experience than performing in front of a live audience.

“It all worked so well,” Crespin said. “These kids now have a new experience under their belt. They kinda know now what it’s like to be on a film set. They now know what it’s like to take a show and film it in different sections rather than going to the beginning to the end.”

Filming the play also will give the theatre a much broader audience.

“Our theatre seats 453 people,“ Crespin said. “We were going to have four public performances. But this new option we will have the potential to offer a virtual ticket, we now can perform for a lot more people than before.”

“Anne of Green Gables” is currently in post-production and is expected to be released in June. To find out how to get a virtual ticket, and all other details on the project check out their website at amarillolittletheatre.org, or their Facebook page.

