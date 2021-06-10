‘Texas’ to host Veterans’ and First Responders’ Night

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – TEXAS Outdoor Musical will offer 20% off tickets for police, fire, EMTs, medical workers, veterans, and government officials for its 6 p.m. show on June 18.

“Veterans and first responders are welcome to share a night at the best outdoor musical in Texas,” said the Musical, “as a big thank you for their service to our community.”

Tickets can be purchased at a discount online here, with the code FirstResp21. An ID will be needed to receive the discount.

Summer 2021 TEXAS Outdoor Musical schedule:

May 29 – August 14

Tuesdays – Sundays

6 p.m. – 8 p.m. BBQ Dinner

Show begins at 8:30 p.m.

As a disclaimer from the Musical, the discount will only be valid on June 18, and only for General admission – excluding VIP, dinner, or merchandise.

Complete show times, admission costs, volunteer opportunities, and other information can be found here.