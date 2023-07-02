AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Texas Sprint Racing Series (TSRS) Summer Shootout came to Amarillo this weekend. Drivers aged from as young as five years old up to 70 years old all came out to show everyone how fast they can go.

The track is a 0.9-mile circuit and has 19 different turns bringing excitement not only for the drivers but also for all of the spectators.

“The main events are going on for all 12 classes. So, everybody who’s qualified and continued through the heat process has made it to the main event. And this is for all the marbles. Now everybody’s competing for first, second, and third positions,” said Amarillo Kart Complex partner Brad Yuchinski.

Yuchinski says that his favorite part about the event is seeing everyone come out and support all of the drivers.

“I love everything about it. But it’s great to be out here and just see all the family and the friends that are getting together to support the drivers. So, most of the drivers come out and they’re bringing their friends with them and different people who are wrenching on the carts,” said Yuchinski. “And it’s great to see everybody cheering for each other, not just their own drivers, but each other too.”

He added that he hopes with this event brings more people to Amarillo Kart Complex and go-kart driving.

To hear more about how you can rent a cart and drive on the track you can visit their website.