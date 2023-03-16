CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the TEXAS Outdoor Musical announced new additions of the cast and crew members for their 2023 Artistic Team directed by Stephen Crandall.

According to a TEXAS Outdoor Musical press release, three new additions include Production Manager John Landon, Choreographer Sarah Wilcoxon, and Costume Designer Leigh Ann Crandall.

“I am very excited about the new artistic team this season. We have individuals with incredible experience and talent coming together to create a memorable production this summer. We expect their contributions to further elevate the artistic quality of TEXAS and make it an even more enjoyable experience for audiences,” said director, Stephen Crandall.

Production Manager John Landon has been brought on to manage the production of TEXAS Outdoor Musical. Landon is a Professor of Theatre and serves as the Technical Director for the Theatre Program at West Texas A&M University.

Choreographer, Sarah Wilcoxon is an Associate Professor of Dance at Missouri State University. She holds an M.S. in Communication from Illinois State University and an M.F.A. in Dance from Florida State University. At MSU, Wilcoxon is the coordinator of the dance program and the dance representative for the musical theatre program. Sarah thrives in interdisciplinary, creative collaboration.

Costume Designer, Leigh Anne Crandall is a graduate of Texas Tech University with an M.F.A. in Design (Costume Design emphasis). Her favorite costume design credits include Crazy For You and Catch Me If You Can at Tent Theatre; Bull in a China Shop, Laramie Project, The SpongeBob Musical, Caucasian Chalk Circle and Our Town at West Texas A&M University; Newsies, Into the Woods, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin Jr at the ALT Academy.

Music Director, Dr. Cloyce Kuhnert will return as the Music Director for this season. Dr. Kuhnert has been involved with TEXAS for thirty seasons and she is a Professor of Music at WTAMU during the year. She completed her DMA in vocal performance at the University of North Texas.

Officials detailed that the musical is a family-friendly show set with an authentic tapestry of history. The show includes fictional characters that aim to bring to life the stories, struggles, and triumphs of the settlers of the Texas Panhandle in the 1800s. The musical also features Texas humor, spellbinding lighting, and special effects in a carve-out of the second-largest canyon in the United States.

Official said that the Lighting, Sound, and Scene Design Crew along with the TEXAS cast list will be announced in April.

For more information, visit the website, www.texas-show.com.