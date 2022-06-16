AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Beyhive is buzzing because new Beyoncé music is on the way.

It’s been six years since the Houston native has released new music to fans. On Thursday, Beyoncé announced a new project on social media titled “Renaissance” due out July 29.

According to the Apple Music listing, the project will include 16 tracks. The album tease posted on social media includes “act i,” which could mean more “acts” are to come. Album box sets were also made available for pre-order, along with the chance for fans to pre-save the album before its release.

Fans were tipped off last week that the music star could be releasing new music. It’s after her social media profile pictures went blank.

Beyoncé confirmed last year that she was working on new music. “I feel a Renaissance emerging, and I want to be part of nurturing that escape in any way possible. I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half,” she told Harper’s Bazaar. ” Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare.”

Her last solo release was in 2016 with “Lemonade.” In 2018, she teamed up with her husband Jay-Z on a joint record titled “Everything is Love.” The music star has managed to stay in the spotlight as the new face of Tiffany & Co. and launch new drops through her fashion line, IVY PARK.