Taylor Swift Joins “The Voice”

"The Voice" contestants prepare for the arrival of live shows with more input from superstar "mega-mentor" Taylor Swift!

(NBC) “The Voice” begins its live shows next week, but before we get there Taylor Swift continues her duty as the “mega mentor” on the show.

Swift’s excitement at joining “The Voice” paled in comparison to the contestants who got to work with her.

After the initial shock, there were first impressions.

“Her energy is just so infectious” says contestant Kyndal Inskeep.

Swift’s advice has been welcomed by the singers and the coaches alike.

“She’s good at it. Very smart and tall,” Kelly Clarkson says. “Very tall.”

More: http://bit.ly/2NHZ9Tq