Taylor Swift headlining Amazon Prime Day concert

Entertainment

by: CNN

Listen up, swifties!

Amazon Prime Day is approaching and along with it a concert featuring Taylor Swift.

Amazon Music has announced its first ever Prime Day concert.

Swift will headline the event, streaming live on Prime video on July 10th at 8 p.m. exclusively for Prime members.

Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G will also take part with actress Jane Lynch hosting.

Amazon Prime Day is a big deal for shoppers as they try to wrack up the best deals from the online retailer.

It will actually be two days this year kicking off on July 15th.

