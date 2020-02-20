“Take on Me” hits one billion views on Youtube

A-Ha's 1985 one hit wonder reaches one billion views on Youtube just over ten years after it was uploaded to the site.

(FOX NEWS) — This 80’s one hit wonder just topped one billion views on Youtube.

A-Ha’s 19-85 hit, “Take on Me” isn’t gone yet and has surpassed one billion views on Youtube.

The video claiming this record Tuesday after it was uploaded to the site just over ten years ago.

“Take on Me’s” combination of live-action and pencil-sketch made it an instant hit winning six MTV music video awards in 1986.

A-Ha’s song now joins the ranks of Guns-n-Roses’ “Sweet Child of Mine”, and Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” for pre 1990 music videos reaching one billion views.

