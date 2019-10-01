“Stranger Things” renewed for 4th season

Netflix announces that cult favorite "Stranger Things" will return for a 4th season

(CNN) — Stranger Things has been renewed for a fourth season.

Netflix made the announcement Monday in a press release and on Twitter. A video posted say “we’re not in Hawkins anymore.”

The 1980’s sci-fi horror series is one of the streaming service’s most-watched shows.

It moved a group of kids from Hawkins, Indiana into the mysterious “upside down” and back again.

Season three started streaming in July.

The show’s Fourth of July world-wide release charted the biggest viewership numbers for Netflix ever.