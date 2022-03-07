AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle recently announced that Stoney LaRue will be coming to Amarillo for a concert to help benefit the organization.

According to a news release from the organization, Stoney LaRue will be performing on March 27 at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts in a concert sponsored by Tri-State Ford and KGNC 97.9.

Ticket sales from the event, after the hard costs of the event, will benefit the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle, an organization that supports area firefighters and law enforcement officers in the top 26 counties of the Texas Panhandle.

Tickets for the show start at $30. For more information, and to purchase tickets, visit the Panhandle Tickets website.