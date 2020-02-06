State Farm says Shannen Doherty using cancer diagnosis to get a payout

Doherty sued State Farm in March 2019 following the 2018 California wildfires.

State Farm making big allegations against actress Shannen Doherty.

The insurance provider says Doherty’s recent cancer announcement is a plot to help her in a legal battle.

The 48-year-old “90210” star revealing this week her breast cancer is back adding, this time, it’s stage four.

This health update coming amidst ongoing court drama between Doherty and State Farm.

The actress sued State Farm last year for not providing enough insurance money after her home was damaged by the 2018 California wildfires.

Lawyers for the star say she is now “displaced and battling with her insurance company” during a time where she has cancer.

State Farm alleges Doherty is trying to use her breast cancer to gain more insurance money for her house.

Adding, Doherty’s house only suffered smoke damage and State Farm has already paid her one-million-dollars to date.

