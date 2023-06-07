DALLAS (KDAF) — The State Fair of Texas has released its 2023 performance lineup.

Get ready for 24 days of music, essentially giving Texans the choice to create their own Texas music festival lineup. “Only in the Lone Star State can these many Texan musical artists be experienced in one place! No matter the genre, the State Fair of Texas has something for you and it’s all FREE with your admission ticket. There are multiple stages located throughout the grounds filled with live music every day, so explore all the shows featured and plan out your own personal Texas music festival this year at the Fair,” the State Fair of Texas said.

Acts include Chrisette Michelle, Lil Jon, and Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Get your tickets for the state fair here.