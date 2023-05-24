AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Starlight Ranch Event Center announced that the 3rd annual “Summer Kick-Off” festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 27.
According to a Starlight Ranch flyer, the festival is a free event that will feature live music from Lindsey Lane, along with food trucks, vendors, and other activities.
Starlight Ranch said all activities include:
- Face painting
- Bounce houses
- Pony rides
- Petting zoo
- Miniature golf
- Axe throwing
