AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Starlight Ranch Event Center announced that the 3rd annual “Summer Kick-Off” festival is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on May 27.

According to a Starlight Ranch flyer, the festival is a free event that will feature live music from Lindsey Lane, along with food trucks, vendors, and other activities.

Starlight Ranch said all activities include:

Face painting

Bounce houses

Pony rides

Petting zoo

Miniature golf

Axe throwing