AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Starlight Ranch Event Center will host a music festival fundraiser later this month, with the proceeds supporting disaster relief in Perryton.

According to a news release, Pickin’ for Perryton, a two-day music festival, will be hosted on July 15-16 at the Starlight Ranch, located at 1415 Sunrise Drive. The proceeds will go towards the Perryton Disaster Relief Fund at Interstate Bank. On July 15, the festivities will be from 12 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., with the headliner being Jason Williams, while on July 16, it will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. with the headliner being Michael Martin Murphy.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, an EF-3 tornado hit Perryton earlier this month, a storm that killed three and injured more than 100 people. The tornado caused extensive damage to businesses throughout the town, including downtown and in the northern part of Perryton. Officials with the National Weather Service said at the time that the tornado traveled 6.39 miles, peaking at a width of 880 yards and a wind speed of 140 mph.

Officials said in the release that bands will be performing on both the Starlight Ranch main stage and at the Moon Palace. The event will also consist of a cornhole tournament and will also include other food and entertainment options.

The money raised for the fund will be directed to the United Way of Perryton, the release said, which officials stressed will work with a local committee to allocate money to those who are most impacted by the tornado.

“Don’t miss out on this exciting event that combines great music, food, and activities while supporting a worthy cause,” the release said. “Join us at Starlight Ranch for Pickin’ for Perryton, where our Texas community spirit and great entertainment collide.”

Tickets for the event are $25, which will be payable to the Interstate Bank Perryton Disaster Relief Fund. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door for $30.