Star Wars action figure expected to smash world record

Entertainment

A 1970s Boba Fett prototype could fetch $500,000 when it goes up for auction setting a new world record for a Star Wars toy.

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — A Star Wars action figure is about to make galaxy history.

This 1979 Boba Fett figurine is expected to sell for $500,000 at auction setting a new world record for any auctioned-off Star Wars toy.

The rare item is known as the “Holy Grail” of Star Wars memorabilia.

Only about 100 models were produced and were promptly pulled from shelves due to safety concerns over its rocket-firing mechanism.

Now, less than 30 of the original toys are believed to exist.

Bidding for the bounty hunter character and other Star Wars collectibles is open online at Hake’s auctions.

