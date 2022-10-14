HOUSTON (KIAH) Megan Thee Stallion is the host and musical guest this week on SNL this weekend.

No doubt we’ll be watching after seeing the sexy promos. On her Instagram, she shared a post, posing in a sheer catsuit and high heels.

#stallionnightlive

She’s using #stallionnightlive to promote her second appearance on “SNL”. This is the first time the rapper will perform both roles as host and musical guest because of course, she’s a ‘Savage.’

Houston roots

Megan the Stallion, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, 27, is originally from Houston. She was born in San Antonio but her mother moved straight to Pearland, just south of Houston, shortly after “Thee Stallion” was born. They lived in South Park.

Her career has exploded over the past seven years, starting in 2016, when she auditioned for Love & Hip Hop: Houston. That was later postponed but that didn’t stop Thee Stallion.

In 2018, Stallion was the first female to be signed to Houston independent record label 1501 Certified Entertainment.

“Savage” Stallion

In 2020, she released a remix of “Savage” with Houston Third Ward native Beyoncé and that was Stallion’s first Top 10 hit. The track racked up 15.7 million views on youtube and #7 on Billboard music charts. Proceeds from the song went to Bread of Life and many impacted by COVID-19.

Hot girl with a heart

Stallion has used her fame to help others and in 2021, she was given the 18th Congressional District of Texas Hero Award by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee for her philanthropy efforts in Houston.

That year, she also graduated from Texas Southern University with a degree in health administration as she continues helping more people in underserved communities.

In May of this year, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner awarded Stallion with a key to the city and a proclamation, making May 2, 2022 Megan Thee Stallion Day in her hometown of Houston, Texas.