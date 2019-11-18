Spotify’s new feature creates customized road trip playlists

Spotify uses a person's journey length and music interests to create a road trip playlist.

Have you come up with a musical playlist which fits your travels?

Spotify wants to help.

The online streaming service came up with a new feature called “soundtrack your ride.”

It’s designed to help provide you tunes for road trips you may take in a playlist.

Spotify uses google maps, and you enter the starting point of your next road trip.

It then asks you questions like “who your travel partners are, “what kind of music you like,” and “what kind of car you drive.”

Spotify then comes up with a playlist.

For now, you have to construct the playlist with a desktop computer, although, you can access the playlist via a mobile device.