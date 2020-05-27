Spotify lifts 10k song library cap

Spotify removes the 10,000 track limit for their streaming service, opening up unlimited music for its members' libraries.

(CNN) — If you are a Spotify subscriber, your music collection can now be unlimited.

Before now, users were capped at ten thousand tracks in their library.

Once that limit was hit, Spotify fans would get a message that said epic collection there’s no more room in your library.

Then they would have to remove songs or albums to make room for new music.

Counting the free users, Spotify has 286 million members worldwide.

That dwarfs Apple Music’s estimated 60 million and Amazon Music’s 55 million.

Spotify fans had been asking for the change to unlimited for more than six years.

Now music fans who use the streaming service can save songs and full albums to their heart’s content.

