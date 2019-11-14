SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff is coming

(FOX NEWS) — The crew that lives in a pineapple under the sea could be getting another show.
Nickelodeon and Netflix are teaming up to amp up the streaming wars.
The companies have signed a multi-year deal to create new animated movies and television shows based on classic Nickelodeon characters.
While most of the details are under wraps, the New York Times is reporting a SpongeBob Squarepants spinoff is involved.
The music-based project will focus on the show’s iconic grumpy octopus, Squidward.
The announcement comes just one day after the launch of Disney’s highly anticipated streaming service.
