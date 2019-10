"South Park" streaming rights: Report: Show creators and viacom to share about $500 million

(FOX NEWS) — “South Park” creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone and Viacom reportedly expect to share about $500 million dollars by selling the streaming rights to the show.

Bloomberg says as many as a half-dozen companies are in a bidding war for the edgy animated series.

A deal could be secured by the end of the year.

“South Park” is in its 23rd season and recently aired its 300th episode, making it one of the longest-running TV series in US history.

It will run for at least three more seasons