The songwriting competition returns with new contestants hoping to pen hits for big name artists, including tonight's guests, Lady Antebellum.

(NBC) Songwriting competition “Songland” returns tonight for its sophomore season.

Just like the songwriters looking for a break on the show, “Songland” had to prove itself in Season One.

Unknowns got to collaborate with a trio of stellar writer/producers: Ryan Tedder, Ester Dean and Shane McAnally, competing to create hit songs for big name acts.

That formula that scored with viewers and stars.

“When Julia Michaels and HER, who don’t need a song from anybody, say ‘I want to do Songland,’ that tells you all you need to know,” Tedder says.

They’re just some of the artists enlisted for season two.

Tonight kicks off with Lady Antebellum.

They came ready to find their next big hit, and I believe they did,” McAnnally says.

