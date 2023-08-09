BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

Snoop Dogg is on a roll. He has his illustrious music career, of course. But more recently, he’s been leaning into product collaborations: Indoggo gin; his cannabis brand, Leafs By Snoop; Snoop Cereal, in collaboration with Post; 19 Crimes, the wine venture he launched in 2020; and just a few weeks ago, a line of ice cream flavors called Dr. Bombay Ice Cream.

Now, Snoop is at it again. He just announced his first-ever footwear collaboration, and by choosing to partner with Skechers, he’s bringing his street cred to sensible shoes anyone can wear.

Skechers x Snoop Dogg

srcset="https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline1.jpg?w=160 160w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline1.jpg?w=256 256w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline1.jpg?w=320 320w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline1.jpg?w=640 640w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline1.jpg?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" Skechers

The collaboration says it’s bringing Snoop’s “unique design vision” and combining it with what we already love about Skechers: their comfort. The result? “Versatile and street-ready sneakers that adapt to any lifestyle,” according to a news release.

“The excellent team at Skechers took my ideas and my flavor and we created this collection for all walks of life,” Snoop said. “Step yo shoe game up with my style and swag in every pair — with Skechers, you’ll be comfortable wherever you go. Wear them with a suit to a wedding or on the court with shorts, you’ll look fly either way because these shoes are for everyone.”

The partnership is for multiple years, so the pairs that have dropped are just the first styles to become available — more are coming. You can expect the next wave of styles in just a few weeks, with more designs to follow later this year and beyond. These will include special collectors’ editions of items featuring Snoop’s NFT character Dr. Bombay.

Skechers x Snoop Dogg products are available online and at Skechers stores in the U.S., as well as specialty stores that carry Skechers products.

srcset="https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline2.jpg?w=160 160w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline2.jpg?w=256 256w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline2.jpg?w=320 320w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline2.jpg?w=640 640w, https://cdn.bestreviews.com/images/v4desktop/image-full-page-cb/snoop-dogg-skechers-collab-inline2.jpg?w=876 876w" sizes="(max-width: 899px) 100vw, 876px" Skechers

5 of our favorite items from the first Skechers x Snoop Dogg drop

Premium Leather Slip-ins Snoop One — Double G

These hands-free slip-ins are made with premium leather uppers in a gold paisley print. Cushioned comfort insole and stretch laces hold your foot securely in place while still making it easy to slip this shoe on and off. They are available in navy/gold and black/white.

Sold by Skechers

Snoop Dogg: Stamina — Snoop ’91

Inspired by ’90s style, these brightly colored sneakers will catch eyes no matter where you wear them. And with an athletic mesh, genuine suede overlay upper and memory foam insole, they’re comfortable enough for wherever you go. They are available in three different color combinations.

Sold by Skechers

Snoop Dogg: Go Run Swirl Tech — Dizzie

These athletic shoes feature Skechers Max Cushioning design for exceptional comfort and support, plus a Snoopified swirl design. They come in blue and orange.

Sold by Skechers

Snoop Dogg: Uno — Dr. Bombay

Dr. Bombay fans will want these sneakers, which have a clean, classic look and feature Snoop’s Dr. Bombay character on the side, with matching leopard print laces.

Sold by Skechers

Snoop Dogg: Hyper Slide — Dr. Bombay

For the Dr. Bombay fan who’d rather wear a sandal than a sneaker, these slides still feature the character front and center — plus his logo — with a cushioned, leopard-print base that makes this pair both comfy and eye-catching.

Sold by Skechers

Christina Marfice writes for BestReviews.