Sneak Peek: “The Voice” Season Finale

(NBC) Five finalists take the stage tonight to give it their all in the first half of the two-part season finale of “The Voice.”

A lot has happened since the blind auditions, especially for Thunderstorm Artis.

“I started off this competition as a single, young bachelor. I’m a married man now,” he says.

That means extra support for tonight’s finale performances.

“She’s going to be 100 times more nervous than I am,” Artis says of his new bride.

Tonight each artist will each perform two solos, a cover and an original, and take part in a group performance.

“The Voice” begins tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern.

