Sneak peek: Showstopping audition on NBC’s ‘The Voice’

(WCMH) – Only two rounds of Blind Auditions remain on NBC’s “The Voice” and the coaches’ teams are filling up.

A total of 33 artists (listed below) have been selected. At the end of the Blind Auditions, each coach will have 12 members on their team, for a total of 48 contestants going into the Battle Rounds.

At this point, Kelly Clarkson has the most openings on her team of seven, with five spots available. John Legend has room for four more artists to join the eight currently on his roster. And both Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande need to convince three more artists each to get their teams of nine to the magic number of 12 to compete in the Battle Rounds.

Last week, Clarkson scooped up the four-chair turning Holly Forbes on Tuesday after the audience was left with a cliffhanger on Monday night’s show. Forbes stunned the judges with her performance of Elton John’s “Rocket Man,” but fans were left on the edge of their seats when the episode ended before the Kentucky mother committed to a coach.

Tonight, viewers can expect at least one more all-in moment from the judges. In a preview clip released by NBC, Brittany Bree receives the honor of getting the coach of her choice after her spine-chilling rendition of The Weeknd’s “Call Out My Name.”

However, according to Shelton, all is not lost if a coach doesn’t get picked by a show-stopping artist. He says even a so-so audition can produce a tremendous talent.

“It’s happened a few times where, in the Blind Auditions, somebody is OK and they feel that reaction, they feel that response when a button turns, or they look on social media and realize they have a bunch of new fans, and it builds their confidence,” said Shelton. “And when you can see that change over the course of the season, that’s the most exciting thing to me.”

Watch “The Voice” Monday at 8 p.m. on NBC4 followed by an all-new episode of “Ordinary Joe” at 10 p.m.

“The Voice” Season 21 Artists